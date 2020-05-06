Emporia Municipal Band cancels summer concerts amid COVID-19 concerns

The Emporia Municipal Band won't have any concerts this summer as a result of coronavirus concerns.

KVOE Radio reports the concert series was to celebrate its 80th anniversary this summer at Union Park, 300 Union St. in Emporia.

However, the band announced the cancellation of its summer 2020 season after a unanimous decision by its board of directors as a result of concerns about the coronavirus and its extended community impact.

KVOE says the band’s summer concert season usually runs from late May into July.

The band hasn't made any announcements regarding its possible participation in Emporia's Veterans Tribute activities in November or the Christmas concert at the Granada Theatre in December.