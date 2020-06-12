Employees laid off at KU Health System St. Francis Campus

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says it previously put employees on furlough, and has now reduced its force in order to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

The St. Francis Campus says it is working to recover from the impact of the pandemic and will continue to focus on balancing resources needed to provide care for patients and decrease admissions and outpatient visits.

Chief Executive Officer, Steve Anderson, says the campus still has not experienced a full recovery of clinic volumes from the pandemic.

“To manage the operational impact of COVID-19, we have restructured and consolidated some hospital and clinic services and implemented a reduction in force. The reduction includes 33 hospital and clinic individuals or approximately 2.3% of our workforce,” says Anderson.

The campus says almost all employees affected have already been put on furlough and a portion of the layoffs is a result of centralizing the services of clinic locations such as Fleming Place, Hunters Ridge, Lake Shawnee and Fairlawn Sports Med.

“In all cases, employees affected by the reduction will qualify for severance. We anticipate that they will also continue to be eligible for enhanced COVID-19 unemployment benefits subject to Kansas Department of Labor guidelines and the CARES Act,” says Anderson. “Our leadership team has put a great deal of thought into these difficult decisions with the objective of affecting the fewest possible team members. We are also working strategically to return to the growth we were experiencing prior to the pandemic.”