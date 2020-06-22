Employee at Wanamaker Taco Bell tests positive for COVID-19, store closed

The Taco Bell on Wanamaker in Topeka is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Taco Bell Corp., the store has been closed since last week.

“As soon as the operator of this Topeka, KS location was made aware of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19, the franchisee immediately began working with Taco Bell and local health officials. This restaurant closed immediately for thorough cleaning and sanitizing,” – Taco Bell Corp.

They did not say how long the store would be closed.

“Ensuring the health and wellbeing of our team members and our customers is our highest priority and we encourage customers to learn more about Taco Bell’s commitment to safety on our website at http://www.tacobell.com/safety,” the company said in a release.