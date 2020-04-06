Elton John launches $1 million coronavirus emergency fund to help people with HIV/AIDS

As the coronavirus continues spreading across the globe, people are looking for ways to help – including Elton John.

The musician created a $1 million emergency fund in the fight against COVID-19 through the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

His focus is on people who have HIV or are at risk of contracting it, a group that’s even more vulnerable now because of the coronavirus.

More than 37 million people are already living with HIV, according to the foundation’s website.

John wants to make sure those people still have access to HIV-related prevention, testing, care and treatment – which are now threatened because of COVID-19.

The foundation is accepting applications “for solutions that have strong potential to address specific challenges that have arisen” for the vulnerable group amid the pandemic.

