Elementary school takes book competition online

Students at Silver Lake Elementary School were armed with knowledge and ready for battle.

But then coronavirus closed their school building, and threatened to derail their much-anticipated "Battle of the Books" competition to culminate a year of reading.

Never fear! Librarian Carrie Podlena developed a new game plan. Tuesday, teams went head-to-head in a virtual arena!

Third through sixth grader students spent the year reading books from the William Allen White book list. During the competition, they tested their knowledge on titles, authors, characters, quotes, and plot lines.

In the final chapter - or, championship round - a sixth grade team balled the "Book Bombers" defeated the fifth grade "Warriors" by one question.