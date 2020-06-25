Advertisement

Electrical fire destroys house early Thursday in Hi-Crest area of southeast Topeka

An early-morning fire on Thursday destroyed a house at 3380 S.E. Girard, authorities said.
An early-morning fire on Thursday destroyed a house at 3380 S.E. Girard, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
An early-morning electrical fire on Thursday destroyed a house in the Hi-Crest neighborhood of southeast Topeka, officials said.

The blaze, which caused an estimated $18,500 in damage, was reported around 3:15 a.m. at a single-story residence

at 3380 S.E. Girard.

Heavy smoke and flames were reported coming from the house when crews arrived.

Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Longstaff said crews brought the blaze under control before entering the house.

A search revealed no one was inside the house.

The center portion of the roof had collapsed, and crews remained on the scene putting out hot spots until around 6 a.m.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury to a finger while fighting the fire, Longstaff said. That firefighter was taken by fire department personnel to a local hospital for treatment.

The initial investigation indicated the fire's cause was accidental and was associated with a malfunction of electrical branch circuitry at the residence.

Topeka Fire Department Deputy Chief Kelly R. Adams said the estimated $18,500 in damage included $8,500 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents.

According to the Shawnee County appraiser's website, the house is owned by Robert Foster. Its 2020 appraised value was listed at $9,580.

