El Torito employees test positive for COVID-19

Employees at a well known Mexican restaurant and grocery store in Topeka have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the El Torito Topeka Facebook page, they were made aware of the positive test results recently.

"In order to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers, we will be temporarily closed," they said.

They did not release any other details about the employees or what they did at their location on North Topeka Blvd.

They also did not say when they would be reopening, ending the post with "be well and stay safe."