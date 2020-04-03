El Dorado man killed while attempting to help motorist on I-135

A 56-year-old El Dorado man was killed early Thursday while attempting to assist another motorist who had been involved in an accident on a McPherson County highway.

The crash was reported at 6:20 a.m. on northbound Interstate 135, about a mile north of Moundridge.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Jeffrey G. Kilgore was killed after he stopped his 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on the right shoulder of I-135 to assist a non-injured driver whose vehicle had struck a guardrail.

Kilgore's truck was then struck by a 2010 Toyota Tundra that was entering the scene. Kilgore, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, Sergio R. Moreno, 41, of Wichita, was transported to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with minor injuries. The patrol said Moreno was wearing a seat belt.