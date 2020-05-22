El Dorado, Hutchinson, Salina see new drive-thru testing site protocols

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at the Wal-Mart’s in El Dorado, Hutchinson and Salina will see some changes next week.

The testing sites are available to anyone who meets CDC, state and local guidelines. This includes first responders, health care providers, others with symptoms of the virus and high risk groups without symptoms.

Those interested in getting tested should see if they are eligible for testing and to make an appointment at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

Individuals must have an appointment and be present in a vehicle at the time of testing.

“The self-swab protocol for specimen collection is the FDA-approved, standard-of-care used widely across the country,” says Coral May, eTrueNorth’s CEO. “We have implemented a process whereby the entire self-swab is supervised by a pharmacist. While the individual is inside their vehicle, the pharmacist communicates with the individual regarding angle and positioning of the swab in the nose via both verbal instructions and step-by-step flash card. The key to the self-administrated nasal swab test is that the individual is being instructed, supervised and observed by a pharmacist.”

The testing sites are sponsored by Wal-Mart and eTrueNorth as well as local and state officials. Wal-Mart currently has 180 active testing sites in 27 states. The sites have tested over 49,000 people. Results of the test can be expected within three to five business days.

Updates for the three locations are as follows:

El Dorado:

Updated schedule: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday weekly.

Closed Memorial Day, May 25, will reopen Tuesday, May 26, at regularly scheduled time.

New location: El Dorado Walmart Parking Lot – 301 S Village Rd., El Dorado, KS, 67402

Hutchinson:

Updated schedule: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday weekly.

Closed Memorial Day, May 25, will reopen Tuesday, May 26, at regularly scheduled time.

New location: Hutchinson Walmart Parking Lot – 1905 E 17th Ave., Hutchinson, KS, 67501

Salina:

Updated schedule: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday weekly.

Closed Memorial Day, May 25, will reopen Tuesday, May 26, at regularly scheduled time.

New location: Salina Walmart Parking Lot – 2900 S 9th St., Salina, KS, 67401