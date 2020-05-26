El Dorado Correctional Facility reports inmate death

El Dorado Correctional Facility has reported the death of an inmate.

Bobby Edwards died Sunday, May 24 at the correctional facility.

Edwards, 44, was pronounced dead by staff at approximately 2:15 a.m. Cause of death is still pending autopsy but is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

The death is under investigation by the Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which is done every time an inmate dies in custody.

Edwards was serving a 247-month sentence for an aggravated robbery that occurred in 2011 in Sedgwick County.

