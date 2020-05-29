Eisenhower Presidential Library to hold virtual programs focusing on D-Day

The Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home is hosting two upcoming virtual programs focusing on the D-Day Invasion.

On Thursday, June 4, at 2 p.m. historians Edward Lengel, National World War II Museum, and John McManus, Missouri University of Science and Technology, will be discussing General Dwight. D. Eisenhower’s “In Case of Failure” note.

The note gives away much about the lives of the soldiers and invasion of Normandy on D-Day, as well as the character of the late President.

Tim Rives of the Eisenhower Presidential Library will also join to talk about how the library acquired such a historic document and steps taken to preserve and protect it.

On Thursday, June 11, at 2 p.m. historians Craig Symonds, U.S. Naval War College, and Rob Citino, National World War II Museum, will be discussing how allies maintained the offensive with enormous material needs for troops. Here’s a hint, construction of an artificial harbor greatly aided in the war effort.

William Snyder, curator for the Eisenhower Presidential Library, will moderate the discussion and share backstories of the Mulberry Harbor model which is featured in the museums newly renovated exhibits.

For more information, or to join the fun, go to the Google Meeting page or call 617-675-4444 pin 511 045 556 7306#.

Staff asks that participants join the meeting 10 minutes early so that the program may begin on time.

