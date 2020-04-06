Eight people arrested by Sheriff's Burglary Task Force

Eight people were arrested over the weekend as a result of the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office Burglary Task Force.

Sheriff Brian Hill announced the results Monday.

Last Friday's traffic stop arrests of Gregory Raby, Colby Allen, Tyrik Akpabio, and Dinah Koeppen were all part of the focused enforcement.

Another traffic stop Saturday resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Shane Decock, who was booked on four felony warrants.

Three more people were arrested in a second traffic stop Saturday.

Justin Martynowicz, Shannon Bickford, and Kathryn Cummins were all arrested for unlawful possession and distribution of a controlled substance.

Martynowicz was was also charged with an improper lane change.