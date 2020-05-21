Eid al-Fitr celebration held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The Zakat Foundation of America will be holding virtual Eid celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muslims are invited to celebrate Eid with the Zakat Foundation of America which is hosting Eid-in-Place: A Free Virtual Show.

The show will feature artists from around the globe, while bringing people together during the health emergency.

While Muslim communities usually gather in the tens of thousands to celebrate Eid and pray, even filling stadiums, this year the celebrations will have to look a little different.

Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated globally like never before with more people being able to connect face-to-face via internet.

“Eid-in-Place emerged as the perfect solution,” says Amna Mirza, Zakat Foundation’s head of Marketing and Communications. “We can still gather with our families and communities, celebrate with a fun night of entertainment, and even support the foundation’s charitable work.”

Donations will be welcome and the proceeds will go to the charity.

“All of the talented performers on the lineup are not just world-class artists, but high-quality human beings,” says Azhar Usman, producer of the show, standup comedian, screenwriter and creative consultant. “Everyone wanted to give back to the community and do the right thing during this pandemic. We are psyched about the show, and grateful to work with a forward-looking Muslim charity like Zakat Foundation.”

Usman and Elia will co-host the show, which is family-friendly, along with Danish Maqbool, a former professional gamer. Performers and guests include Brother Ali, Zainab Johnson, Amir Sulaiman, Shazia Mirza and Pearls of Islam. Special guests include Mohammed Ali, a UK-based street artist, and surprise guests. Imam Khalid Latif, Executive Director and Chaplain for the Islamic Center at New York University, will be stopping by to bless the mic.

“With the help of technology, so many artists are still able to be creative; maybe not the way anyone is used to, but the sentiment is still there. Having the opportunity to work with the Zakat Foundation of America and help raise money for much-needed causes is a blessing,” says Usman.

Learn more about the Zakat Foundation at their website. More about the event can be found on their webpage for the event. In order to register for the show visit Eventbrite. The show will be hosted on Facebook Live.