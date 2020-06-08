Ed Love Scholarship awarded to two Topeka High School students

The Topeka High School Historical Society has awarded the 2020 Ed Love Scholarship to two deserving seniors announces the organization.

Irene Caracioni and Madison Jacques each will receive a $500 from the scholarship fund through the Topeka Community Foundation says a release.

The two recipients were selected from a 20 applicant pool and both credited their experience at Topeka High School for their success says the Society.

“We are very proud of these two ladies and the other eighteen applicants who demonstrated much passion for Topeka High in addition to the rigorous course work and ambitious extracurricular activities that they participated in,” says the Topeka High School Historical Society.

The organization says that Irene has been a member of the debate and forensics team and was named an Academic All American while serving in the THS Student Government. Irene founded the Topeka High Medical Club which promotes mental health and assists in raising money for medical supplies for the homeless. Irene is undecided on a college but plans to major in applied mathematics and economics.

The Society says that Madison was a member of Topeka High School’s first female wrestling team which gave her the opportunity to interact with other girls she might not otherwise have been able to. She was also a cheerleader all four years and opened the Trojan Cup coffee shop at Topeka High. Madison is planning on attending Wichita State University in the fall of 2020 while majoring in aerospace engineering with a minor in mathematics as well as American Sign Language.

For more information on the Topeka High School Historical Society or for Topeka High news visit their Facebook page.

