Eastern Kansas VA addresses COVID-19 cases in facilities

VA Eastern Kansas confirmed nine cases at the Topeka VA Medical Center Wednesday, two staff members and seven veterans.

At an online news conference with Shawnee Co. Health Officials Wednesday, VA spokesperson Joe Burks responded to complaints the VA was not cooperating with the county’s investigation into the cases Tuesday night.

According to Burks, the VA has its own internal tracking process. “It's very detailed and our information is shared up through our regional, up through our national offices again,” Burks said Wednesday.

“With the state reporting mechanisms we cover several counties and what's being requested by one county might not be the same as what's being requested as another county.”

Burks added the delay was in reporting the results to Shawnee Co. was also a matter of protecting the privacy of those who work within Eastern Kansas VA facilities.

“We want to do due diligence in giving the information that's required but at the same time, we have 2,000 employees and we need to protect that personal and private information that's going to be shared and tracked potentially tracked into the future.”

Shawnee Co. Health Department Director Linda Ochs said Wednesday she did not doubt the procedures the VA needed to go through, but the county officials have specific guidelines to follow when a public health emergency is in place.

“The legal authority to decide who is quarantined who is isolated rests with the health officer and that would then be the health department's role,” she said.

“That is why we felt that it was so important that we were able to do that and do the investigation.”

Burks said the seven veterans who tested positive in Topeka were all from out-patient or emergency visits - the first case in a veteran was confirmed April 3rd, and the first staff tested positive April 15th.

He said all cases already were reported to the state - and now that they have approval, they will share information with the county for its follow-ups.

Burks said patients should feel confident about receiving treatment at the VA.

“Our screening processes are put into place managed, covered and being tracked again daily with anyone who comes in and out,” he said. "Our process is pretty tight anyone that feels alone or scared would be wrong we don't want that we're a healthcare organization serving our veterans and the staff that are fighting during this national crisis.”

Three of the seven veterans at the Topeka VA Medical Center have already recovered from COVID-19, all other staff and veterans are self quarantined.

The VA also has 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Leavenworth VA center- seven staff and seven veterans. Five staff members and one veteran have recovered.

They could not publicly share the counties in which the patients live.

We previously reported the Topeka VA call center -- which is separate from the health facility -- has had three staff members test positive.