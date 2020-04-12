Easter forecast: Strong winds with a cold front

A lot going on today with a cold front that will be pushing through today. Anything from drizzle to t-storms that may strong to severe (hail/wind threat), and a wintry mix all in play across portions of northeast Kansas. It’ll be windy everywhere with gusts at least 45 mph. The strongest winds (that aren’t storm related) will be west of a line from Marysville down to Manhattan and Council Grove.

After today the weather starts to quiet down although we have to deal with freezing temperatures for the next couple mornings. There is a slight chance of precipitation Tuesday night with a better chance of precipitation by the end of the week.

Today as a cold front pushes through expect temperatures to drop as it does so. Most spots northwest of the turnpike will likely be in the 30s and 40s most of today. Areas southeast of the turnpike it’ll remain mild through early afternoon but between Noon-2 temperatures will start to drop. By 5pm most spots will end up in the 30s and 40s. With strong winds out of the north behind the front with gusts 45-55 mph, wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. Precipitation wise is a little tricky on where any storms develop and if and how strong they’ll be. Any wintry mix that does occur will not accumulate to anything more than a dusting.

Tonight decreasing clouds with lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds NW 15-30, gusting up to 40 mph especially this evening.

Tomorrow increasing clouds with highs in the upper 40s. Winds NW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs slightly warmer (just by a couple degrees if that) and this is after starting out below freezing once again.

Right now several models are hinting at some precipitation Tuesday night however due to the previous day’s forecasts will keep it out until there’s more consistency.

Wednesday will begin a stretch of highs in the 50s through Friday. There is a better chance for rain late Thursday through Friday morning however will have to monitor early Thursday and Friday afternoon depending on the timing.

____________________

Taking Action:

1. A lot will be going on today. Just remain weather aware as storms could pop up anywhere and anytime and become severe.

2. Don’t be surprised if you start seeing snow this afternoon however with temperatures remaining above freezing don’t expect accumulation. There is a risk for reduced visibility if it’s coming down at a moderate rate. We’ll also have to monitor if and how long any snow may last after sunset which will lead to a better chance for accumulation especially on grassy surfaces.

3. With temperatures dropping below freezing overnight there is a chance for a few spots to become slick especially on bridges and overpasses.

4. More freezing temperatures are likely Monday night and Tuesday night.

