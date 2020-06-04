Early-morning fire on Thursday damages East Topeka residence

No injuries were reported after an early-morning fire on Thursday damaged an East Topeka home.

Crews were sent around 4 a.m. to the fire at the southeast corner of S.E. 4th and Gray.

Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Stacy Howbert said at the scene that first-arriving crews found flames and smoke coming from the home.

Most of the damage appeared to be toward the back of the single-story residence.

Howbert said two people who were inside the home made it out safely before crews arrived.

An investigator was on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

An estimated dollar-loss wasn't immediately available.

