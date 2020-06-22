ESU Football confirms zero COVID-19 cases, begins summer conditioning

Emporia State football has started their first phase of voluntary summer workouts after no one tested positive for COVID-19, the athletic department said Monday.

The first group of 68 student-athletes and support personnel all tested negative for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing.

"We will always keep our focus on the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff," ESU athletics director Kent Weiser said. "We are obviously pleased that no one tested positive but understand the possibility of positive tests is always there. Our medical and coaching staffs are well-prepared for the next steps."

Workouts will consist of outdoor conditioning only until the weight room is reopened under Phase 2 of the plan.

The department will continue PCR testing of student-athletes as they return to campus.