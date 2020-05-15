Dunlap left with flooding from Thursday night storm

Heavy rains caused flooding Lyon and Morris counties, but the small town of Dunlap was hit especially hard.

The storm left inches of flooding in the Dunlap area. Some of the residents say they will not be able to leave their home anytime soon.

"There's only way in and out of town, that's probably the most frustrating," Patricia Metcalfe said.

Dunlap council members, Pactricia and Clint Metcalfe woke up on Friday, surrounded by water.

"Totally aggravating, because you can't do anything," Clint Metcalfe added. "We had several tornadoes pass close by, had some pretty heavy rains, a little bit of hail and decent wind."

Water from Thursday night's storms flooded area roads, and turned front yards into ponds.

"Its been a problem, but each year it becomes worse and worse," Clint emphasized. "If you do manage to get out when it does start to flood, there's only one direction to go out and if you get out, you might not get back in."

Morris County Emergency Management Coordinator, Chris Blackledge says no major damage reported, "it's just a nuisance problem we dealt with for years and the public continue to deal with and have to wait for it to go down."

The Metcalfes say solving the flooding issues are not as easy as it may seem.

"We discussed if we could have the funds, we would build dikes around the town, we'd get some help, get some dikes built," Clint explained.

"I mean you're really not that a hundred percent safe, there's no basements other than one house in this town and that house gets flooded out," Patricia added.

Blackledge says Morris County is working on a plan.

"Unfortunately, Dunlap is one of those low-line areas in Morris County. and we're working on developing our new flood plan mapping system."

Morris County plans to hold a virtual town hall meeting in august to discuss flooding plans.