Dunkin' to offer free coffee and doughnut to health-care workers Wednesday

Dunkin' willl be offering free coffee and a doughnut to health-care workers on Wednesday.

The event is in conjunctiion with National Nurses Day, which will be observed on Wednesday, May 6.

The Topeka Dunkin' location is at 4009 S.W. 21st.

Dunkin’ will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut – no purchase necessary – to all health-care workers who visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

The offer excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, There is a limit of one per guest. The offer isn't valid on mobile orders.

According to a news release, Dunkin’, its franchisees, restaurant team members and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation have worked to find meaningful ways to say “thank you” to health-care professionals who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

"In honor of National Nurses Day this Wednesday," the news release stated, "the brand is showing its appreciation and support for these heroes’ tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe."