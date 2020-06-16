Dunkin' Donuts offers new Dunkin' Refreshers just in time for Summer

Dunkin’ Donuts is announcing the introduction of Get up and Glow Dunkin’ Refreshers or $2 at participating restaurants nationwide.

Dunkin’ Donuts, the popular fast-food breakfast chain, has announced the arrival of new refreshers just in time for the summer on Wednesday, June 17 at participating stores.

The new drinks are made with iced green tea, flavored fruit concentrate and B vitamins and are available in two flavors, Strawberry Dragonfruit and Peach Passion Fruit says the chain. The best part is the tasty refreshers are under 200 calories and made with no artificial dies or flavors.

Dunkin’ says it will be offering medium Dunkin’ Refreshers for $2 all day in honor of the new flavors and will run at participating stores through July 28.

“Dunkin’ has been there to keep our guests running during these difficult months,” says Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’. “Now, with the start of summer, it’s the perfect time for something fresh and exciting to energize and enliven people again. With a combination of iced green tea, B vitamins, and bright bursts of flavor, Dunkin’ Refreshers stand apart as the perfect, new choice to help anyone get their glow back.”

Nelson says the majority of Dunkin’ stores remain open across the country and have put enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place and has limited services to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery and curbside pick-up.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ chain and what it is doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or to see more on the menu visit the Dunkin’ website.

