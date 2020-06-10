Dunkin' Donuts offers $2 lattes and cappuccinos until July 28

Dunkin’ Donuts of Topeka is welcoming back DD Perks Members with $2 lattes and cappuccinos to keep residents running as businesses continue to reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown.

The donut and coffee chain says that every day through July 28, DD Perks members will be able to enjoy a pick-me-up with a $2 medium hot or iced latte or cappuccino running from 2 – 6 p.m.

Dunkin’ Donuts says that in order to enjoy this offer and other perks residents must be enrolled in DD Perks which can be done through the Dunkin’ App or on their website.

