Drying out, lighter winds Tuesday

After a rainy day, skies will clear out through the overnight as temperatures turn much colder. Wind chills this evening will remain in the upper 20s to lower 30s with breezy northwest winds.

Tuesday morning will start out cold with temperatures near 30. Sunshine will return tomorrow, and the winds will be lighter with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

There will be another chance for a few showers and even some thunderstorms late Tuesday night, but not everyone will get the rain with this setup. Highest chances are expected the farther south you go.

Temperatures will warm back up into the mid and upper 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. A few more showers could return to the area late Wednesday night, but it will not be a setup for widespread rain.

Our next best chance for rain will arrive Friday night and into Saturday. It will be cold enough for some snow to mix in, but if we do see any snow, most of it will be melting as it falls. It will turn cooler for the weekend with highs back in the 40s.