Dry today, few showers Monday

Unseasonably cool weather will continue for the next few days as an active weather pattern develops this week with several rounds of rain and storms expected.

We will remain dry today as clouds increase. High temperatures will only make it to near 60 this afternoon with a breezy northwest wind.

Monday morning will start out cold with low temperatures in the mid 30s to near 40. Some patchy frost cannot be ruled out early, but increasing cloud cover may lower the risk of frost toward daybreak.

A few showers are expected to develop throughout the day, but any rain will remain light. There will not be any thunderstorms.

With the clouds and rain in the area, high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Showers will continue Monday night before coming to an end Tuesday morning. Most areas will have a chance of getting about a tenth to quarter inch of rain. Amounts will be lower near the Nebraska border.

A change in the weather pattern will bring a return to much warmer weather starting Wednesday when highs will make it back into the low 70s.

Occasional showers and storms are expected throughout the day, then a few severe storms will be possible during the evening.

The severe storms will initially develop to our west in central Kansas and will move northeast during the evening.

Storms will be capable of very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. The greater tornado threat may stay to our west where storms initially develop, but we still cannot rule out that possibility if storms maintain their strength as they move into our area.

More rounds of showers and storms will continue Thursday and into next weekend. Some of those storms could also be strong or severe.