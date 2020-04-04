Dry and getting warmer this weekend

After a chilly day yesterday, temperatures will slowly start to warm up today with spring warmth returning for the week ahead.

Skies will remain cloudy this morning, but at least some partial clearing is expected this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 50s.

Another cold night is on the way with low temperatures expected to fall back to around 30 degrees Sunday morning, so be prepared for frost again and take necessary precautions for any outdoor plants.

Temperatures will get even warmer on Sunday with highs reaching the low 60s during the afternoon. We will stay dry for the weekend with a partly to mostly cloudy sky Sunday.

It will feel like spring again starting Monday when high temperatures will reach the mid 70s. The humidity will be higher too with breezy winds out of the south.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs expected to reach the low 80s. This will be the warmest weather we have had since early October.

A strong cold front is set to move through on Wednesday, bringing highs back into the 50s for the end of the week. Morning low temperatures could also fall back into the low to mid 30s.

The front is currently expected to move through dry with little to no rain chance over the next 8 days.