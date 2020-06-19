Drug task force nabs two in southwest Topeka

Two people have been arrested on various drug charges after a search warrant was served Thursday.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff Office, Keegien R. Hamilton, 26, of Topeka and Megan H. Cline, 26, of Topeka, were both arrested in the 6100 block of SW 27th Street.

The Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force was serving the warrant for Hamilton but lead them to also arrest Cline.

Hamilton was booked for felon in possession of a firearm, multiple drug charges and a felony warrant.

Cline was booked for felony interference with law enforcement and multiple drug charges. Her bond is set at $1,000.