Driver of trash truck recovered in river identified

The driver of a trash truck that went missing Friday night, and was recovered Saturday afternoon has been identified.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the man is 32-year-old Bernard Singleton.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says crews recovered both the missing man and the truck around from the Delaware River 2:20 p.m. Saturday on U24 one mile west of Perry.

An Overland Park dive team was used.

On Friday evening Bernard lost control of the vehicle due to inclement weather and road conditions. The trash truck struck the guard rail of the bridge, and overturned into the water, submerging the truck.

Sheriff Jeff Herrig says Deffenbaugh Waste Management contacted them around 6:30 p.m Friday.

They reported the man's phone was last pinged around noon at 31st and Detlor Rd. He'd made his last stop a short time earlier in Detlor Acres.