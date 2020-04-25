Driver injured after vehicle goes off bridge on Burlingame Rd.

One man was taken to a local hospital after losing control of his vehicle and going off the bridge on Burlingame Rd. over I-470.

Topeka Police responded to the injury accident around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Lt. Kelvin Johnson said a driver went off the road and up onto the curb as he was crossing the bridge on Burlingame Rd., then struck a concrete barrier next to the sidewalk.

Johnson said that created a ramp which caused the drivers vehicle to fly off the bridge and into the bridge's pillar. The Jeep came to a rest on its front.

It took Topeka Fire crews about 30-40 minutes to secure the Jeep and safely get the driver out of the car.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital by AMR.