Driver cited and released after firing shots in south Topeka neighborhood

A man was cited and released after he allegedly drove around a south Topeka neighborhood shooting out of his sunroof.

Officers received several reports of a red car driving through neighborhoods near 33rd and Gage, firing his gun out of his car.

When officers arrived in the area, they found the car parked at the Kicks 66.

The man was detained, questioned, cited and released because firing a gun within the city limits is only a misdemeanor.

A passenger in the car was also questioned and released.