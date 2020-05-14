Driver charged with driving under influence in April crash

Mike Kagay, Shawnee County District Attorney, announced that he has filed criminal charges against Joshua A. Mullin in relation to a head-on collision that occurred in April.

Law enforcement was dispatched to an injury accident near 47th and Wanamaker at approximately 12:19 p.m. Upon arrival, a Honda Accord was located that had been traveling South when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Southbound Hyundai Accent.

The three occupants of the Accent were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment after the driver was extricated.

The driver of the Accord, Mullin, was arrested on numerous charges.

Kagay announced today, Thursday, May 14, that he has filed five charges against Mullin: Aggravated battery, causing great bodily harm while Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under the Influence, 2nd Offense; and Failure to Maintain a Single Lane.

Due to the Kansas Supreme Court suspending functions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a hearing date has not yet been set.

Kansas Highway Patrol is handling investigation of the case, anyone with information related to this crime should report information to law enforcement immediately.

