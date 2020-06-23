Drive tests to resume at some DMVs

Governor Laura Kelly says she will now begin the phase-in of drive tests.

Governor Kelly says she directed the Kansas Department of Revenue to begin phasing in the ability of drive tests, however to start steps had to be taken to ensure the health and well-being of all who interact with the office.

“A significant part of getting Kansans back to work and back to school, is getting them back on the road,” says Governor Kelly. “By phasing in our drive tests statewide, with the proper health and safety protocol in mind, we make sure Kansans can travel to work, school, or to the grocery store.”

Kelly says examiners will be wearing face masks and gloves and additional personal protective equipment may be worn when administering tests, all occupants of a vehicle while testing must wear masks. She says if masks are not worn a test will be rescheduled for a later time once the need for a mask subsides.

The Department of Revenue says this is an addition to continuing the implementation of social distancing guidelines and requiring appointments and screenings before entering the office.

“The operational processes we have implemented will help us continue our services in a healthy manner while also ensuring Kansans get back on the road safely,” says David Harper, Director of the Division of Vehicles.

For more information on driving tests in Kansas visit the Kansas Department of Revenue website.

The Department of Revenue says the list of offices making drive tests available are as follows:

Allen Co. 1 N. Washington, Iola

Barton Co. 1400 Main St., Room 207, Great Bend

Bourbon Co. 108 W. 2nd, Fort Scott

Butler Co. 640 N. Andover Rd., Andover

Cherokee Co. 1101 E. St., Baxter Springs

Cloud Co. 811 Washington, Suite B, Concordia

Cowley Co. 320 E. 9th St., Winfield

Crawford Co. 202 E. Centennial Dr., Suite C11A, Pittsburg

Douglas Co. 1035 N. 3rd St., Suite 119, Lawrence

Ellis Co. 1222 Canterbury Dr., Hays

Finney Co. 2506 N. John St., Garden City

Ford Co. 2601 Central Ave., Dodge City

Franklin Co. 225 S. Walnut St., Ottawa

Johnson Co. 6507 Johnson Dr., Mission

Johnson Co. 13507 S. MurLen Suite #137 Olathe

Johnson Co. 7600 W. 119th St., Suite D, Overland Park

McPherson Co. 322 N. Main St., Suite 205, McPherson

Montgomery 404 N. 14th St., Independence

Co.

Nemaha Co. 203 N. 8th St., Suite 2, Seneca

Neosho Co. 301 West 14th St., Chanute

Phillips Co. 520 S. 7th St., Phillipsburg

Pratt Co. 300 S. Ninnescah St., Pratt

Reno Co. 125 W. 2nd St., Suite A, Hutchinson

Riley Co. 8200 S. Port Dr., Suite 105, Manhattan

Saline Co. 2910 Arnold, Salina

Scott Co. 303 Court St., #6, Scott City

Sedgwick Co. 620 N. Rock Rd., Suite 300, Derby

Sedgwick Co. 1873 W. 21st N, Wichita Twin Lakes

Seward Co. 615 N. Kansas Ave. B, Liberal

Shawnee Co. 300 SW 29th St., Topeka

Thomas Co. 990 S. Range St., #3, Colby

Wyandotte Co. 155 S. 18th St., Kansas City

For more information on the Department of Revenue or Division of Vehicles visit their website.

