Downtown roadwork on I-70 on the way

Road work along I-70 in Downtown Topeka could slow you down for the next month or so.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says crews will be conducting core sampling on bridges between South Kansas Ave. and SE Adams for the next 30 days.

Workers will be drilling between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, of course, weather permitting.

K-DOT says to expect intermittent lane closures and to keep your eyes open for orange cones and arrow boards.

The core sampling will take place in both eastbound and westbound lanes.

