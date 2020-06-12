Downtown Topeka businesses thank area law enforcement agencies

Law enforcement nationwide is under increased scrutiny with people protesting cases of brutality, especially the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In Topeka, downtown businesses and residents wanted to let area law enforcement agencies know they are appreciated.

Several people presented a banner to the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, Topeka Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol, thanking them for all they do to keep downtown Topeka safe.

Friday morning Vince Frye, President and CEO of Downton Topeka Inc. said, “We have a lot of the businesses, merchants and residents of downtown that have gathered to show their appreciation for our law enforcement agencies.”

Downtown Topeka Inc. spearheaded the gesture, making a strong impact on area law enforcement agencies.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said, “I know most of these officers and deputies don’t expect thank you’s for doing their job, but it’s nice when the people that you are protecting stand up and say thank you.”

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran agreed saying, “It’s really awesome that they continue to support the Topeka Police Department, Sheriff’s Office as well as the Highway Patrol because we all have a function downtown and we all are a vital role of what goes on.”

Frye said last week's protest in downtown was part of the motivation behind the banner.

“It was peaceful and we were very proud of the way everyone conducted themselves that day throughout downtown," he continued saying, "Of course there were some issues at the very end, but that’s where we saw our police department and agencies throughout Topeka collectively take care of that.”

Chief Cochran credits community partnerships for that outcome.

“I think we’re a little bit different here in Topeka," he said, "For the last couple of years we’ve been very involved in the community and the community has been very involved with us and I think this is just a continuation of that.”

"We are special and the way we responded shows that," Frye added, "When people want to get together, share ideas and be positive about something, good results happen.”

Sheriff Hill agree saying, “This is a great community and we firmly stand behind the people who want to peacefully protest and get their thoughts out. That’s what this country is based upon, so we stand with the citizens of Shawnee County.”

The banner will travel among the three agencies as a symbol of their appreciation.