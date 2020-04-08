Downtown Topeka Farmers Market will open on schedule

Opening weekend of Downtown Topeka Farmers Market will look a bit different on Saturday, April 11th.

Customers are welcome, but they will only be allowed to purchase food to make sure only essential vendors will be selling their product.

“They will bring eggs, there will be honey, baked goods and meat growers that raise their own cattle in hogs,” explained Market Manager Mary Tyler Wednesday.

“Craft vendors are not allowed to come because they’re non essential.”

According to Tyler, the vendors have been receptive to the changes due to concerns over COVID 19.

“As a manager I had to call all of the craft vendors and say ‘please don’t come’,” she said. “We are looking forward to when we can go on with life as somewhat normal...until that does happen, we are not allowing craft vendors in.”

Visitors will also need to follow the farmers market guidelines to stop the spread of germs.

Vendors will have signs to remind customers to not touch the produce.

“We will be doing all ofthe bagging ourselves so the customer never touches the product until it is handed to them.”

Tyler said options will be available for all people at the market to cover themselves, but there is not pressure to wear them.

“There will be gloves provided if vendors want to wear them,” she said.

“There will be facemasks provided if people want to wear them.”

The market will also have sanitation and hand washing stations throughout the area.

However, Tyler said the main rule to follow will be to maintain social distancing.

“Respect what we have been asked to do as a market,” she said. “Give space, don’t stand right on top of each other and give the six feet rule.”

The market is scheduled to be open Saturdays through November 7th.