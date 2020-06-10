Downed tree limb among damage from high winds in Topeka area

High winds blew across Topeka and northeast Kansas from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Among damage locally was a large tree limb that crashed to the ground in the Kenwood neighborhood of west-central Topeka.

Crews were called around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of S.W. 2nd and Kendall, where the massive tree limb had fallen.

A couple of workers from the city's forestry department arrived shortly before 9 a.m. and used chain saws to cut the tree limb into smaller pieces.

After it had been cut into smaller pieces, the tree limb then was fed into a wood chipper.

No property damage was reported as a result of the downed tree limb.

Phone lines and cable lines were reported down in Nortonville in Jefferson County, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka.

No other damage was reported in that instance.

The National Weather Service said winds on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning didn't reach levels that had been anticipated.

The high wind reading in Topeka occurred early Wednesday, when a gust of 43 mph was reported.

The highest wind reading in the area occurred early Wednesday in Emporia, where a gust of 55 mph was reported.

