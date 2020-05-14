Douglas County to reopen some businesses Monday, May 18

Douglas County’s Unified Command task force decided to align the City of Lawrence’s reopening plan with Governor Laura Kelly’s phased reopening plans for the state.

“Based on our current number of COVID-19 cases and the health metrics we are examining, we believe it is prudent to align with the Governor’s plan with no additional local restrictions at this time,” says Douglas County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino. “Douglas County residents have done a good job up to this point at helping flatten the curve of the virus, and we continue to ask them to follow guidelines like keeping their circle of contacts small, staying home as much as possible and wearing cloth masks in public.”

Currently the local health order that closed libraries and restaurants to in-house dining will be allowed to expire at midnight on Sunday, May 17. This means Lawrence restaurants can open Monday to in-house dining under state guidelines that include seating parties at least 6 feet apart from each other.

Enhanced cleaning and social distancing practices will also be put in place.

Douglas County libraries may also re-open on Monday. Check with your local library for specific reopening plans.

The Governor has presented her detailed plan for a phased-in approach to reopen the state, though her plan enables counties to be more restrictive if needed. She also announced today, Thursday, May 14, that the state would move into phase 1.5 on Monday, May 18.

Under the Governor’s 1.5 phase mass gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited and the following establishments are to stay closed: Bars and nightclubs, non-tribal casinos, indoor leisure spaces, community centers, large entertainment venues, fairs, festivals, parades, pools, organized sports facilities, tournaments, practices and summer camps.

However, nail salons, barber shops, hair salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and other personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided may reopen on Monday only for pre-scheduled appointments or online check-in.

Fitness centers and health clubs may also open, but in-person group classes may not occur and locker rooms must be closed except as necessary to use bathroom facilities.

Childcare facilities may resume operations pursuant to state and local regulations.

“Our community members have done a good job so far at practicing social distancing and complying with local health orders, and they have put us in this position where we are now able to open up more of our economy and community,” says Marcellino. “We are watching metrics very closely. If we don’t take social distancing measures seriously, it could be necessary for us to prolong phases of the Governor’s reopening or go back to previous restrictive measures. Cloth masks are especially important and should be used as much as possible.”

The reopening task force includes Unified Command leaders representing Douglas County, City of Lawrence, Lawrence Memorial Hospital Health and Lawrence-Douglas County Health, as well as the University of Kansas, Chamber of Lawrence, Lawrence Public Schools and Douglas County Emergency Management.

“We are proud of how judicious local businesses have been and not rushing into things,” says Douglas County Administrator Sarah Plinsky. “We are being thoughtful, smart and deliberate about these decisions so that we can feel confident as we seek to advance in phases. It’s up to the public to help us maintain this really great success that we’ve had so far.”

