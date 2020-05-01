Douglas County to keep in-house dining at restaurants and libraries closed

Douglas County says it will impose stricter rules for their communities after Gov. Laura Kelly released her phased plans Thursday.

According to the Douglas County’s Unified Command, they will keep all in-house dining at restaurants and libraries closed through May 17th.

"The Governor’s plan enables counties to be more restrictive than the executive order she has issued. After discussions with business leaders, local restaurant owners and library directors, Unified Command leaders decided to keep libraries and in-house dining closed for two weeks."

The order takes effect on May 4th. They say drive-through and delivery are still available.

Douglas County has 51 cases of the coronavirus.