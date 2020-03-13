Douglas County schools and libraries to close

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health has ordered all schools to close for two weeks.

The closure also includes recreational facilities and public libraries.

According to a release from the health department, they are also recommending daycares to also close.

“We are looking to restrict the amount of contact in this two-week window to allow for symptoms and the incubation period to pass from people who might be returning from spring break,” said Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Douglas County's health officer.

Schools will reopen on March 30th.