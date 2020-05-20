Douglas County offers new COVID-19 survey to residents

Douglas County officials are once again asking residents to complete a short survey in order to understand continued coronavirus presence in the county.

The newest round of the survey will not only ask about symptoms but also how they feel about wearing masks, feelings on the phased reopening and how they’ve received their information about the pandemic.

The first two surveys received about 20,000 responses and in each at least 100 respondents confirmed experiences of symptoms at the time consistent with COVID-19. The new survey will run from 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, to 9 a.m. Sunday, May 23.

“We are asking those who took the survey before to complete it again for you and your household members to let us know if you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” says Aihua Zhu, Senior Analyst with Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. “If you did not take it before, we still want to hear from as many Douglas County residents as possible.”

Dee Vernberg, also a Senior Analyst with Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health, says the results of the first surveys are a good reminder for people to continue to take social distancing measures seriously and to wear a mask or cloth face covering in public.

The survey is available in multiple languages: English, Chinese, and Spanish.

The survey is also available at the county website and the health department page.

