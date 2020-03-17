Douglas County confirms first case of coronavirus

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health announced they have their first confirmed case of coronavirus.

They say the victim is a man in his 20s who recently traveled from Florida.

"Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is working to identify any close contacts of the individual, and those who were exposed will be contacted as soon as possible," the release said.

This is the 16th positive coronavirus case in the state, including one death. So far there have been 417 negative test results.

This is a developing story.