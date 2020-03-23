Douglas County announces first locally transmitted coronavirus case

Lawrence Douglas County Public Health officials announced Monday that they have their first locally transmitted case of COVID-19, the fifth total case in the county.

The patient, a woman in her forties, had not traveled recently and for that reason officials are assuming she contracted the virus from someone local.

Lawrence Douglas County Public Health is identifying potential close contacts of this woman and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.

This comes on the eve of the beginning of Douglas County's Stay at Home order, which will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

Earlier Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment incorrectly stated that Douglas County has eight confirmed positive cases of COVID-19; as of Monday night that number is five.