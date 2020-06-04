Douglas Co. to move into Phase 3 on Monday

The Douglas County’s COVID-19 Recovery Coordination Team has announced their county will move into Phase 3 of Gov. Laura Kelly’s reopening guide.

“This is the next step in a phased reopening that we feel is working well for our community, and we encourage people to continue taking precautions such as avoiding gathering in large groups and practice six feet of social distancing, wear masks in public and continue to practice measures of good hygiene, such as washing your hands frequently and staying home if you feel sick,” said Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino in a news release.

Phase 3 means:

- Gatherings of 45 or less

- All businesses open

- Activities and venues open

- Swimming pools open

They say those who chose to open must still maintain at least six feet of social distance between individuals or groups.

They must also follow fundamental cleaning and public health practices.

