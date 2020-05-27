Douglas Co. to follow Gov. Kelly's Phase 2 restrictions

Douglas County’s Unified Command Leadership agreed on the decision in order to keep the community on track with the Smart and Safe: Reopening Douglas County plan.

“This gives people of Douglas County the message that we’re going to stick with the current public health measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19 as part of a phased reopening, and we think it’s a good plan that is working in our area,” says Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino.

Marcellino issued the local health order that took effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, May 27.

Douglas County Health Officials decided that they will still follow the Governor’s original plan, despite her rescinding her health order on Tuesday and returning decisions to the local level.

Mass gatherings will still be limited to 15 people. Bars, nightclubs, swimming pools, large entertainment venues, fairs, festivals, carnivals, parades and overnight summer camps will remain closed until officials can announce Phase 3 restrictions. They plan to do so before June 8, 2020.

As of Tuesday, May 26, Douglas County has 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 55 have recovered, leaving 8 still fighting the virus.

The Smart and Safe: Reopening Douglas County Community Scorecard is available to residents and includes what the local COVID-19 Recovery Coordination Team’s uses to make decisions on how to proceed with reopening the county.

The scorecard can be found here.

