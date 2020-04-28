Douglas Co. officials ask resident to fill out online COVID-19 questionnaire

The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is asking all residents in Douglas County to fill out an online questionnaire to see if they have symptoms of the coronavirus.

According to a news release, this is the second time they are prompting residents to self-report their symptoms.

“We are asking those who took the survey the first time to complete it again for you and your household members to let us know if you are experiencing any symptoms that might be consistent with COVID-19,” said Aihua Zhu, Senior Analyst with Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. “If you did not take it the first time, now is your chance because we want to hear from as many Douglas County residents as possible.”

They say the survey will also help them better track COVID-19 in the county.

“Beyond testing protocols, a population survey is a way to identify the percentage of population experiencing symptoms and seeking to identify potential trends geographically on the potential prevalence of the virus,” the health department said.

The survey is secure and kept confidential. You can follow THIS LINK to fill out the survey.