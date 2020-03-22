Douglas Co. issues 'Stay at Home' order

The Douglas County Health Officer issued a 'Stay at Home' order Sunday night.

The order will take effect Tuesday, March 24, at 12:01 a.m.

The order is effective until April 23, unless otherwise changed.

The Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino says this effort will help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order follows suit with neighboring counties in the Kansas City area, including Wyandotte, Leavenworth, and Johnson Counties.

“With full community cooperation, this proactive public health order can minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our Douglas County community,” Marcellino said.

The release from Douglas County reads:

"Vulnerable populations including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions must stay-at-home. All community members should stay at home except to perform essential duties for business continuity or government functions, to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care or perform activities related to maintaining a healthy lifestyle during this time."

Click here to read the full order.