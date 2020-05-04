Douglas Co. reports 51 positive COVID-19 positive cases

Douglas Co. is reporting 51 cases of COVID-19 cases of COVID-19, with 41 listed as recovered.

In the County's COVID-19 daily update, 28 males and 23 females have tested positive with the two youngest cases in the 10-19 age group and the oldest case listed as over the age of 80.

The report lists it has tested 1,614 people in Douglas County during the outbreak.

A task force under Douglas County's Unified Command announced it will keep libraries and in-house dining at restaurants closed through May 17th.