Douglas Co. has 38 cases of COVID-19, 26 recovered

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health announced today that they have 38 total cases of the coronavirus, with 26 recoveries. Most counties either do not publish the number of recoveries or have yet to see any recoveries, but Douglas County is an exception.

The majority of positive cases in the county were travel-related, but several were either community transmission or contracted by someone who was in close contact with another positive individual. One case's transmission is still under investigation.

Only one person in the county has been hospitalized for the virus in the county. The majority of patients with the virus in the county are between 20 and 29 years old.