Douglas Co. extends Phase 3

Douglas County Health Officials say they will officially extend Phase 3 of the county’s Smart & Safe Reopening Plan for two additional weeks.

Dr. Thomas Marcellino says he has decided to leave Phase 3 restrictions in place through July 5, based on the county’s recent COVID-19 case spike.

“We have seen an uptick in recent activity suggesting the coronavirus has become more active in our county,” says Marcellino. “I believe it’s more prudent to extend Phase 3 for two more weeks so we can get an idea of the trend of the virus and prevent chances for large mass gatherings that could potentially be a source of a large outbreak that could be devastating.”

Marcellino says that mass gatherings of over 45 people are still prohibited and that all businesses, activities and venues are still able to open provided they can maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing and avoid instances in which the mass gathering limit is exceeded.

Through June 19, Douglas Co. has seen 91 cases of COVID-19, with 77 recoveries, since the lab first opened in March and residents have lived under local health orders says Marcellino.

The Smart and Safe: Reopening Douglas County Community Scorecard includes metrics helping guide the local COVID-19 Recovery Coordination Team’s decision on how to safely reopen the county according to the Douglas County Public Health Office. The Scorecard is available to Douglas Co. residents online.

Marcellino says encouraging signs are being spotted in the metrics right now, including the bed and ventilator capacity and low number of hospitalizations among COVID-1 cases. Since the number of active cases is still increasing it is a good reminder for residents to be more cautious says Marcellino. This includes wearing masks in public, especially in indoor settings.

“Our Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health team will be evaluating things in the next couple of weeks, but the cornerstone and foundation of preventing the virus is in mask usage,” Marcellino said. “Personally, I have been disappointed with what I have observed with mask wearing overall, and I am aware of other states and cities that have mandated it. We are hoping our community has better compliance, so that we don’t have to take those measures.”

According to the Douglas County Public Health Office residents should wear a mask or cloth face covering any time a venture into public settings is necessary, says Marcellino, and businesses should require employees to wear masks, which is especially important in public places or businesses.

Marcellino says when outside, residents should only wear masks if in a situation where they may not be able to keep 6 feet of social distance from anyone not in their household.

“We appreciate the businesses in our community that have closed in the past under earlier health orders, and now that they are open, we are asking for their continued cooperation by requiring employees to wear masks,” Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Director Dan Partridge said. “We also ask members of the public to wear masks when they venture out. We have had a strong community effort for several months, as people have made sacrifices and worked to take care of their neighbors. We are asking people to redouble their efforts and keep doing that.”

Douglas County offers a Coronavirus hotline at 785-856-4343 but a healthcare provider should always know of symptoms before residents show up for appointments.

