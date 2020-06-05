Lawrence protester tests positive for COVID-19

The Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department is warning residents that took place in Sunday night’s protest to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

A release sent by the Lawrence Douglas County Public Health Department states that a resident that was downtown at the protest has tested positive for the virus.

The Department has stated that it was notified of the positive test on Friday after the test was taken on Thursday. They also say that the person was not wearing a mask at the protest.

“Similar to what we would ask anyone who goes out in public right now, we are asking anyone who attended the recent protest to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and isolate if they become sick as well as call their healthcare provider for next steps,” says Informatics Director Sonia Jordan.

The Health Department wants residents to know that symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure, so those that did attend the protest need to closely monitor their health.

Symptoms include: fever, chills, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea or diarrhea.

The Department says that those without a primary care provider should call the Lawrence Douglas County Public Health Coronavirus hotline at 785-856-4343.

