Don't Fry Day being held on Friday, May 22

The Skin Cancer Foundation wants you to help them celebrate “Don’t Fry Day” with them Friday, May 22.

Skin Cancer Awareness Month is wrapping up and summer is officially beginning. As families gather outdoors this year for Memorial Day weekend, the foundation wants to remind everyone of safe practices for your skin in the sun.

While COVID-19 will cause the celebrations this year to look different, many towns are still opening beaches for Memorial Day, meaning sun protection is still just as important.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, UV radiation is still the main culprit responsible for skin cancers. Sand and water reflect about 80% of UV rays, exposing you even more.

The foundation recommends applying sunscreen, staying in shade during peak sun hours and covering up with clothing.

They say to apply one ounce of SPF 30+ sunscreen at least 30 minutes before going outside, reapply sunscreen every two hours as well as immediately after swimming or sweating, seek shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and cover up with wide-brimmed hats and UV-blocking sunglasses.

For more information on how to beat the heat, and skin cancer, visit SkinCancer.org.